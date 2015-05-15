FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naked Pennsylvania man found after days in woods near nudist camp
#Oddly Enough
May 15, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Naked Pennsylvania man found after days in woods near nudist camp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A naked man who went missing from a nudist camp in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains was recovering on Thursday after spending days alone in the woods without a stitch of clothing, a county official said.

The hiker, whom local media identified as Michael O‘Keefe, 56, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was reported missing on Monday from The Woods Campground in Leighton, said Mark Nalesnik, director of the Carbon County Emergency Management Agency. 

Between 30 and 40 people from various agencies searched for the man in the area surrounding the 100-acre resort, where clothing is optional.

The search team included state police, volunteer fire fighters, canine units and a helicopter, he said.

O‘Keefe was found on the outskirts of the main campground late Wednesday, and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

“He was just a little rundown from being out like that for several days,” Nalesnik said.

A worker at the campground, which caters to gay and lesbian people and regularly hosts between 500 and 1,000 guests, said O‘Keefe was reported missing when his abandoned tent was discovered.

The Pennsylvania State Police in charge of the search could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Elizabeth Daley in Pittsburgh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
