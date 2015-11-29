Police capture suspect in shooting of Pennsylvania officer

(Reuters) - Authorities captured a man early on Sunday suspected of fatally shooting a police officer who had responded to a domestic dispute in a city east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police searched six hours for Ray Shetler Jr., 31, who is suspected of shooting St. Clair Township Officer Lloyd Reed at a residence in New Florence, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, state police said in a statement.

Pennsylvania State Police captured Shetler without incident, police said.

Reed, who had more than 20 years experience as an officer including five years with the St. Clair Police Department, died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Local media said Shetler was wounded in the shoulder after exchanging fire with the officer. State police said Shetler was being guarded while undergoing treatment and an arrest warrant would be obtained on Sunday.

New Florence is about 50 miles east of Pittsburgh.