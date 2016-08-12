Boy hurt on Pennsylvania roller coaster, week's third amusement park injury

(Reuters) - A boy was injured when he fell from a roller coaster on Thursday and he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, emergency services and park officials said, in the third accident this week involving children hurt on U.S. amusement park rides.

The child, whose identity were not released, was flown to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh about 50 miles (80 km) west of Idlewild and SoakZone theme park in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, a spokeswoman for Westmoreland County Emergency Services said.

The 3-year-old boy, who was on the ride with his brother, was conscious while being treated on site, park spokesman Jeff Croushore said in an email

Croushore said the ride, known as Rollo Coaster, would be closed pending an investigation.

Idlewild requires children to be at least 3 feet (91 cm) tall to ride the roller coaster, and those shorter than 4 feet (122 cm) must be accompanied by an adult. The ride was built in 1938, according to the park's website, and the state department of agriculture said it passed inspection on Aug. 6.

A hospital spokesman declined to comment on the boy's condition.

A 10-year-old boy died on Sunday from a neck injury sustained while riding the world's tallest water slide in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Monday, three girls aged 6, 10 and 16 were hospitalized after they fell more than 30 feet (9 meters) from a Ferris wheel when the basket they were in overturned at a county fair in Greeneville, Tennessee, local media reported.