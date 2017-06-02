FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 3 months ago

Pennsylvania State ex-president sentenced in Sandusky child sex abuse scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Penn State University President Graham Spanier poses in his office in the Old Main building in State College, Pennsylvania, in this February 26, 1997 file photo.Craig Houtz/File Photo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - The former president of Pennsylvania State University was sentenced on Friday to four to 12 months imprisonment and two years probation on a child endangerment charge tied to a coverup of child sex abuse crimes by ex-coach Jerry Sandusky.

Graham Spanier, 68, was among three former school officials accused of covering up a 2001 complaint filed by then graduate student Michael McQueary, who said he witnessed Sandusky having sex with a boy in the campus football showers.

Reporting by David DeKok; Editing by Laila Kearney and Frances Kerry

