Armed robbery suspect shot by trooper during Walmart robbery: police
April 8, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Armed robbery suspect shot by trooper during Walmart robbery: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and wounded a robbery suspect armed with a shotgun who was trying to steal prescription medicine from a Walmart store crowded with shoppers, state police said on Thursday.

When confronted by the trooper, who responded to an emergency call from the store in Shrewsbury Township at around 8 p.m., the suspect raised his shotgun and fired.

The trooper pushed the barrel away and the round struck a wall. He fired back, striking the suspect in the chest, police said.

The suspect’s condition was not known.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; editing by John Stonestreet

