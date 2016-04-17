Three killed in Philadelphia row house shooting

(Reuters) - Three people were fatally shot in a Philadelphia row house on Sunday, with the suspect finally surrendering to police after he barricaded himself inside the home for about an hour and fired shots at officers, local media said.

The three people killed were the suspect’s brother, the brother’s girlfriend and an unrelated man living in the home, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

All three victims had been shot in the head, NBC 10 in Philadelphia cited police as saying.

Philadelphia police did not respond to requests for comment.

Police Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan told reporters at the scene that police were called to the neighborhood after reports of gunshots in the predawn hours of Sunday. A SWAT team was deployed and hostage negotiators spoke with the suspect, eventually persuading him to end the standoff.

At one point, the suspect fired several shots at the officers, but no one was hit, NBC 10 reported.

“It has been a long night, and unfortunately, here it has been quite a tragic night,” Sullivan said.