Penn Virginia has not received 'credible bids': chairman

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp had put itself on the block but received no “credible bids”, Chairman Edward Cloues said on Thursday, a day after the company cut its 2015 production forecast.

Penn Virginia’s shares plunged 35 percent to an all-time low of $1.33, valuing the company at about $96 million.

“We did not reject any offers as some have suggested,” Cloues said on a conference call with analysts.

“In fact, while there was a reasonable level of interest, (there were) no offers to consider,” he said.

Penn Virginia’s shares had shot up last month following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share, valuing the company at about $573 million.

Lone Star Value Management LLC, which holds a 1.7 percent stake in Penn Virginia, asked the company last month to consider strategic alternatives to explore “all credible proposals”.

If Penn Virginia rejects an offer with a substantial premium, Lone Star may seek shareholder representation on the board, the hedge fund had said.

Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Penn Virginia is an attractive takeover target because of its acreage in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas, according to Lone Star.

Penn Virginia on Wednesday cut its 2015 production forecast to 20,700-22,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 23,800-26,200 boepd, after factoring in the pending sale of its assets in eastern Texas. The deal is expected to close next month.

The company also reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 87 percent over the last 12 months.