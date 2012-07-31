FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penske posts higher profit on jump in vehicle sales
July 31, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Penske posts higher profit on jump in vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG.N), one of the largest U.S. dealership groups, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by a 21-percent increase in vehicle sales.

The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $49.1 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $39.6 million, or 43 cents per share, for the same period last year.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $3.37 billion. Overall costs rose 21 percent to $2.86 billion, but overhead costs rose only 9 percent.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

