Penske posts higher-than-expected profit

(Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG.N), the No. 2 U.S. car dealership group, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a 24 percent jump in retail sales of vehicles.

“The company’s third-quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of the auto retail sales environment in both the U.S. and our international markets,” Chairman Roger Penske said in a statement. “We experienced strong new unit sales throughout the quarter, particularly through our volume foreign brands.”

However, Penske said pricing pressure had increased in the quarter. Averages prices fell about 4 percent for new vehicles sold and 5 percent for used ones.

Net income in the third quarter fell to $41 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with $55.7 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Penske earned 60 cents a share, 3 cents more than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Penske, which relies heavily on German brands, including BMW(BMWG.DE), said revenue had risen 17 percent to $3.4 billion, above the $3.27 billion that analysts had expected. Retail sales at stores open at least a year rose almost 12 percent.

Vehicle sales rose 21 percent in the United States and 29 percent overseas. The U.S. market accounted for 63 percent of revenue.

New vehicle sales, which account for about half the company’s revenue, were up 26 percent, and used vehicle sales rose 20 percent.

Penske, based in suburban Detroit, has 171 franchises in the United States and Puerto Rico, and 170 outside the United States, mostly in Britain.