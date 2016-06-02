FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentair looking to sell valves-and-controls business: WSJ
June 2, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Pentair looking to sell valves-and-controls business: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pentair Plc (PNR.N) is exploring a sale of its valves-and-controls business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which also makes pumps and other water system products, is working with Citigroup Inc (C.N) on a potential sale of the unit, which could fetch more than $2 billion, the Journal reported.

The valves-and-controls business, Pentair's largest, accounted for 29 percent of the company's total revenue in 2015.

It is unclear how advanced the sale process is and who might be interested, the Journal said.

Pentair declined to comment.

The company reached a deal to absorb Tyco International Plc's TYC.N flow-control business in 2012 that boosted Pentair's lineup of valves and control systems. (reut.rs/1sPEXTe)

Pentair acquired the business in an all-stock deal valued at $4.6 billion in a tax-free transaction.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

