FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CEFC China agrees to buy Prague office complex from Penta
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

CEFC China agrees to buy Prague office complex from Penta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - CEFC China has agreed to buy the Florentinum office complex in Prague from private equity group Penta Investments, the firms said in a statement on Wednesday.

They did not disclose the value of the transaction, but the local CTK news agency put it at around 283 million euros ($311.50 million) without identifying its sources.

Chinese conglomerate CEFC has been on a buying spree in the air travel, banking, beer and real estate industries in the Czech Republic since last year.

The Czech government has pushed for closer trade and investment links with China, an effort boosted by a strategic partnership forged during a March visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

($1 = 0.9085 euros)

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.