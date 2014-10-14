FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pratt & Whitney signs $592 million deal with Pentagon for next F-35 engines
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 14, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Pratt & Whitney signs $592 million deal with Pentagon for next F-35 engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), has been awarded a $592 million contract with the Pentagon for a seventh batch of F135 engines to power the F-35 fighter plane built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The contract will cover 36 engines, and should be followed in coming weeks with a contract for an eighth batch of additional engines. Together, the two contracts will be valued at well over $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the agreement.

Top Pentagon officials had expected to reach agreement on the contracts earlier this summer, but negotiations were delayed after the engine on an Air Force F-35 failed during takeoff from a Florida air base on June 23. The incident led to the grounding of the entire F-35 fleet for several weeks.

Pratt has been working closely with the Pentagon and airworthiness authorities at the Navy and Air Force to examine the cause of the engine failure and test a proposed fix.

Pentagon officials are negotiating a separate contract with Lockheed that is worth about $4 billion for an eighth batch of the most advanced U.S. warplanes. Lockheed and government officials told Reuters last month that they expected to reach agreement on that contract within days or weeks.

The Pratt contract was included in a daily digest of major defense contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by G Crosse and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.