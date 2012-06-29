FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Israeli military drill set for October-November
#World News
June 29, 2012 / 9:43 PM / 5 years ago

U.S., Israeli military drill set for October-November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Israel are expected to hold a delayed, joint military exercise sometime around October or November, after postponing it earlier this year, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday.

Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he wasn’t sure what the final decision was on timing after high-level talks in Israel this week.

“We rescheduled it for October-November time frame,” Dempsey said. “I really don’t know what the final decision was, but it is our expectation that that’s when the event will occur.”

The air-defense drill, named “Austere Challenge 12,” was scheduled for the spring and had been expected to be the largest exercise between the two allies, who regularly hold joint military maneuvers.

Reporting By Phil Stewart; editing by Todd Eastham

