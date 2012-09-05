FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More cuts could change Pentagon view on big arms mergers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 5, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

More cuts could change Pentagon view on big arms mergers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Failure by Congress to avert an additional $500 billion in U.S. defense spending cuts could make the Pentagon rethink its current position, which frowns on additional mergers among top-tier companies in the weapons industry, a top Defense Department official told Reuters.

Top Pentagon officials told industry last year that mounting budget pressures could result in increased mergers, spinoffs and market departures among weapons makers, although they said they did not believe consolidation was needed among the largest companies in the sector.

The additional across-the-board reductions are due to begin taking effect on January 2, under a process known as sequestration.

“We think we have an adequate number now of top tier firms,” said Brett Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of defense for manufacturing and industrial base policy, adding that that position could change if defense spending were cut further.

“If sequestration is not averted, we would have to go back and reexamine everything, including fundamental strategic tenets,” Lambert said.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.