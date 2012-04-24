FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentair profit beats but sales miss estimates
April 24, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Pentair profit beats but sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manufacturer Pentair Inc (PNR.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on better pricing and margins, but said sales volumes were falling in some markets.

The company, which makes water treatment and thermal management products, trimmed its full-year sales outlook on weak first-quarter sales.

Sales in the latest quarter were hit by softness in Western Europe and U.S. municipal markets, and lower demand for flood-related residential pumps, the company said.

The Minneapolis-based company now expects 2012 sales of $3.7 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion.

Pentair forecast second-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 82 cents per share on revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 79 cents per shares and sales growth of about 8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose to $60.8 million, or 61 cents per share, from $50.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, profit was 64 cents a share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $858 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $899.3 million.

Pentair reached a $4.6 billion stock deal last month to absorb Tyco International’s TYC.N flow-control business, roughly doubling Pentair’s size and making it the largest player in its sector, majority-owned by Tyco shareholders.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

