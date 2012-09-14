FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 14, 2012 / 3:48 PM / 5 years ago

Pentair shareholders okay $4.6-billion merger with Tyco unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pentair Inc (PNR.N), a U.S. maker of filters and pumps, said Friday its shareholders voted to approve its planned $4.6 billion merger with Tyco International Ltd’s TYC.N flow-control unit.

The deal is part of a bigger, complicated break-up of Tyco, whose shareholders are expected to approve a three-way split that will create a new publicly-traded company in Tyco’s security services arm ADT, while combining Tyco’s commercial fire and security arms into a new, smaller Tyco. Results of Tyco’s shareholder vote are expected on Monday.

Former Tyco shareholders will own 52.5 percent of the new company, which will be called Pentair, and continue to trade under Pentair’s “PNR” symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will have about $8 billion in annual revenue, roughly doubling Pentair in size and making it the largest player in its sector.

Shares of ADT are expected to be listed under the ticker “ADT” on the NYSE.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Bernadette Baum

