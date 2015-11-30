FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian modern pentathlete Kukarin dies of heart attack
November 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Russian modern pentathlete Kukarin dies of heart attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The 2015 World Championship modern pentathlon silver medalist Alexander Kukarin has died after suffering a heart attack.

The 22-year-old Russian passed away on Thursday while staying at a Moscow hotel, according to the Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation.

“We did not find any signs that he had been attacked, while there were no suspicious signs,” the Federation’s press service stated, as cited by the R-Sport news agency.

“The athletes have finished their season and Alexander was not at a training camp. An unexpected cardiac arrest is our initial diagnosis. The autopsy and final results will be ready in one and a half to two months,” a member of the Federation concluded. 

Kukarin also won the Russian Cup this year and was a bronze medalist in the mixed relay at the European Championships. 

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Rex Gowar

