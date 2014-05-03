Model Adriana Lima and ex-NBA player Jaric separate

NBA star Marko Jaric arrives on the red carpet with supermodel Adriana Lima at the 2008 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric are separating after five years of marriage, the couple said on Friday.

Brazilian model Lima, 32, and Jaric, 35, said in a statement that they were separating “after long and careful consideration,” and will continue to co-parent their two young daughters.

The couple were married on Feb. 14, 2009, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after eloping, according to People Magazine.