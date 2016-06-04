FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boxing great Muhammad Ali died of septic shock: family spokesman
June 4, 2016 / 7:24 PM / a year ago

Boxing great Muhammad Ali died of septic shock: family spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man has his photograph taken near a makeshift memorial to the late Muhammad Ali in New York, U.S., June 4, 2016.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, died at age 74 of septic shock due to unspecified natural causes, a family spokesman said on Saturday.

Ali, who had long suffered from Parkinson's syndrome, died at 9:10 p.m. MST on Friday, spokesman Bob Gunnell said at a press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, not far from the facility where Ali was hospitalized for a respiratory issue.

His public funeral will be held on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, Gunnell said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Mary Milliken

