Boxing great Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia
December 21, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Boxing great Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. boxing great Muhammad Ali poses during the Crystal Award ceremony at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 28, 2006. REUTERS/Andreas Meier - RTXYWIU

(Reuters) - Boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been hospitalized with pneumonia and is expected to recover because the illness was caught early, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Ali, 72, was admitted to a hospital in an undisclosed location Saturday morning and is being treated by a team of doctors and remains in stable condition, spokesman Bob Gunnell said.

“Because the pneumonia was caught early, his prognosis is good with a short hospital stay expected,” Gunnell said in a statement.

He declined to give any further details of the boxer’s condition and said Ali’s family was asking for privacy.

The boxing great, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, made a public appearance in September to attend a ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky, for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

A three-time world heavyweight champion, Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about three years after he retired from boxing in 1981.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Robert Birsel

