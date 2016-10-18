FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 4:14 AM / 10 months ago

Emmy-Award winning actress Janney gets star on Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Seven-times Emmy Award-winning actress Janney, who played White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in the political drama, received the star located next to American film and stage actor Montgomery Clift on Hollywood Boulevard.

Janney was also joined in celebration by Chuck Lorre, one of the creators of her latest series, "Mom", which premieres its fourth season on Oct. 27.

Reporting by Reuters TV, Editing by Patrick Johnston and Jacqueline Wong

