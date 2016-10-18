Frights and frolics as Tyler Perry's Madea returns for Halloween
LOS ANGELES Timed for Halloween, American actor and director Tyler Perry reprises his role as “Madea” for his new spooky comedy "Boo! A Madea Halloween".
LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Seven-times Emmy Award-winning actress Janney, who played White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in the political drama, received the star located next to American film and stage actor Montgomery Clift on Hollywood Boulevard.
Janney was also joined in celebration by Chuck Lorre, one of the creators of her latest series, "Mom", which premieres its fourth season on Oct. 27.
Veteran British director Ken Loach debuted his latest film in London on Tuesday, which explores how Britain's social security system pushes a downtrodden carpenter and a single mother of two into poverty in the northeastern city of Newcastle.
LOS ANGELES Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson got apologies and retractions on Tuesday from two U.S. tabloids who claimed the Hollywood couple was divorcing because Hanks was in love with his co-stars Meg Ryan or Felicity Jones.