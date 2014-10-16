FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Pacino to return to Broadway in Mamet's 'China Doll'
October 16, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Al Pacino to return to Broadway in Mamet's 'China Doll'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. director/actor Al Pacino gives two thumbs-up as he arrives for the British premiere of his film "Salome and Wilde Salome" at Southbank in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oscar- and Tony-winning actor Al Pacino will return to Broadway next year in the world premiere of “China Doll,” a new play by David Mamet, its producers said on Thursday.

The play, which Mamet wrote for Pacino, will begin performances in October 2015, according to producers Jeffrey Richards, Jerry Frankel and Steve Traxler.

“For me over the years the relationship and the collaboration with David Mamet has been one of the richest and most rewarding,” Pacino said in a statement.

Pacino, 74, won an Academy Award for “Scent of a Woman” and picked up Tonys for “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel” and “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?”

He last appeared on Broadway in another Mamet play, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning drama “Glengarry Glen Ross,” which ended its limited run in 2013.

Mamet, 66, gave a cryptic description of “China Doll,” saying it is a play about a billionaire named Mickey Ross, who is thinking of semi-retirement and buys a new plane for his young fiance as a wedding present.

“He’s in the process of leaving his office, and is giving last minute instructions to his young assistant,” Mamet said. “He takes one last call ...”

Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
