Bong-throwing case against actress Amanda Bynes is dismissed

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, in this July 9, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A case against American actress Amanda Bynes for possessing marijuana and throwing a bong out an apartment window last year was dismissed on Monday by a New York judge.

The prosecution and her lawyer Gerald Shargel agreed earlier this year that the case should be resolved by an adjournment and possible dismissal if she stayed out of trouble for six months and met court demands.

“We demonstrated today that she was in compliance and as we expected the case was dismissed and sealed,” Shargel said. The 28-year-old actress did not appear at the hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Bynes was arrested last May after an employee of the New York City building in which she has an apartment reported to police that someone had been smoking marijuana in the building.

She was taken into custody after she threw a bong, which is used for smoking marijuana, out a window of the 36th floor apartment.

Bynes gained fame as the 13-year-old star of “The Amanda Show” on the Nickelodeon TV network and in the 2010 film “Easy A.”

Earlier this year she pleaded no contest to a 2012 misdemeanor charge of reckless driving with an alcohol component in Los Angeles. She was given three years’ probation and told to enter an alcohol education programs for three months.