'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' singer unveils extended version of viral song
TOKYO Japanese social media star Pikotaro unveiled a new, extended version of his internet hit "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" (PPAP) on Friday.
After a social media backlash, comedian Amy Schumer penned an essay defending the video she made dancing and lip syncing to Beyonce's 2016 hit "Formation," saying she made it out of admiration.
"It was NEVER a parody. It was just us women celebrating each other," Schumer wrote in the essay titled, Information about My 'Formation', which appeared on online publishing platform Medium on Thursday. Actresses Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, Joan Cusack and Raven Goodwin were also in the video.
Schumer said that Beyonce and rapper Jay Z, her husband, had approved it and they streamed it last Friday on music service Tidal exclusively for the first 24 hours.
The hashtag "#AmySchumerGottaGoParty" went viral on Twitter after the video was released, with many calling Schumer's video culturally insensitive.
The "Trainwreck" screenwriter and star said her video was meant to bring women together. Beyonce's sixth solo album "Lemonade," which contains the single "Formation," was viewed as a power anthem to race and feminism.
Schumer said she considered that album "one of the greatest pieces of art of our time."
"If you watched it and it made you feel anything other than good, please know that was not my intention," Schumer said of her video. "The movie we made is fun and the women in it are strong and want to help each other. That’s what it was about for me."
She wrote that viewers had "every right to feel however you feel about the video and me, but I want you to know I’m not going anywhere. Use whatever hashtag you like.
"My mission is to continue to work as hard as I can to empower women and make them laugh and feel better, and I won’t let anything stop me."
Read Schumer's full essay here: bit.ly/2ePHwSt
LOS ANGELES Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced by a vandal wielding a sledgehammer and a pick-axe on Wednesday in an act captured on video, police said.
BERLIN German actor and singer Manfred Krug, one of the few performers to find fame on both sides of his divided country during the Cold War, has died in Berlin aged 79, his management company said.