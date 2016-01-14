FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annie Leibovitz portrait exhibition opens in London
January 14, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Annie Leibovitz portrait exhibition opens in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. photographer Annie Leibovitz speaks to media during a press preview of her exhibition 'WOMEN: New Portraits' at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON - Singer Adele, pop star Taylor Sweep, comedian Amy Schumer and past Olympic champion and reality star Caitlyn Jenner are among the people featured in a new exhibition by American photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“Women: New Portraits,” which opened on Wednesday in East London, is a continuation of a project that began more than 15 years ago when Leibovitz published the series “Women” in 1999.

The exhibition includes photographs of artists, musicians, CEOs, politicians, writers and philanthropists. After its run in London from Jan 16. to Feb. 7, the show will travel to nine other cities around the globe over the next 12 months.   

