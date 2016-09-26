Career highlights of Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer of the U.S. waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 15, 2015.

(Reuters) - Career highlights of golf great Arnold Palmer, who died on Sunday at age 87:

* Born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the son of a country club professional/groundskeeper

* Quits college at Wake Forest after 1950 death of friend and golf team mate Bud Worsham in a car crash, and joins the U.S. Coast Guard, leading to a three-year break from golf.

* Returns to golf and wins the 1954 U.S. Amateur championship, and turns pro a few months later.

* Wins the 1955 Canadian Open for his first professional victory.

* Shoots to fame by winning 1958 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, making him the tournament's youngest champion at the time and ends up as top money winner that year with $40,000.

* Between 1960 and 1963 wins 29 titles and takes home more than $400,000 in prize money.

* Wins his last major at the 1964 Masters, making him the first golfer to win the Masters four times (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964). It gives him seven major titles (including two British Opens and one U.S. Open).

* In 1968, becomes the first golfer to eclipse $1 million total purse winnings and goes on to claim 93 titles.

* One of sports' all-time greatest pitchmen, by late 1990s is reported to be making more than $20 million in endorsements annually.

* Helps found Golf Channel with television entrepreneur Joe Gibbs as the first single-sport cable network in the United States.