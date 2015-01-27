FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naturalist Attenborough fancies the lowly slug - for sex appeal
January 27, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Naturalist Attenborough fancies the lowly slug - for sex appeal

Holly Rubenstein

1 Min Read

British naturalist David Attenborough poses for photographers after arriving in Oviedo, northern Spain, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

LONDON (Reuters) - David Attenborough has seen many of nature’s most spectacular creatures in his 60 years of making television documentaries, but he says one of his favorites is the lowly, and in his view sexy, slug.

“Slugs are amazing,” Attenborough, 88, told Reuters at a launch event at London Zoo for the latest edition of “David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities”.

“The mating of the leopard slug is one of the most sensuous film sequences you’ll ever see in your life. It’s true.”

Asked what he would choose as the most treasured moment of his career, he said: “If you dive on a barrier reef or a coral reef and you suddenly see the most extraordinary pageant of fabulous creatures, the most wonderful colors, the most extraordinary shapes, absolutely unlike anything you see on land, at all - it’s a revelation, so that’s the one moment that I would mention.”

    

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
