Kenny Baker who plays R2 D2 arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Star Wars actor Kenny Baker, who played the robot R2-D2 in six of the films, has died aged 81, Baker's niece told the BBC on Saturday.

Baker, who was three feet, eight inches tall, had suffered from a long illness, his relative said.

In addition to the first Star Wars film in 1977, he also appeared in Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and three prequel editions.