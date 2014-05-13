Alec Baldwin arrested in New York for riding bike in wrong direction

Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York on Tuesday for riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on a one-way street and acting “in a violent, threatening manner” toward police officers, officials said.

The Emmy-award winning actor was taken into custody by two officers who spotted him riding his bike against traffic in lower Manhattan around 10 a.m., police said. He was issued two summonses, one for the bicycle violation and another for disorderly conduct.

“He was acting in a violent, threatening manner towards the police officers,” Sergeant Lee Jones of the New York Police Department told Reuters.

Baldwin, who portrayed Jack Donaghy in the hit TV comedy “30 Rock,” was taken to the 13th Precinct for processing and was released by late morning, said an NYPD spokeswoman.

“New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign,” the star tweeted later in the day through the Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account regarding his arrest.

He also tweeted the officer’s name and badge number and complained that police did nothing when photographers nearly hit his daughter with a camera outside his home.

Earlier this year, Baldwin said he was considering leaving the city, due in part to press accounts last year that portrayed him as a hot head and a homophobic bigot.

“I probably have to move out of New York,” Baldwin said in a New York Magazine article in February. “I just can’t live in New York anymore.”