B.B. King heads home, 'feeling much better' after hospital stint
April 7, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

B.B. King heads home, 'feeling much better' after hospital stint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. blues legend B.B. King performs during the 46th Jazz Festival in San Sebastian July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran blues guitarist B.B. King said he was “feeling much better” and heading home on Tuesday after being hospitalized for diabetes-related issues.

King, 89, was taken to hospital last Friday after suffering from dehydration as a complication of diabetes, his representative LaVerne Toney said.

On Tuesday, King thanked his fans for their “concern and good wishes” on his official Facebook page and said, “I‘m feeling much better & am leaving the hospital today.”

Born in Mississippi, the musician is known as the “King of the Blues” and is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, with artists such as Eric Clapton citing him as an influence.

Last October, King was forced to cancel eight live performances after falling ill on stage in Chicago. He was diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion, and has not been on the road performing since.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and James Dalgleish

