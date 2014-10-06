FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
B.B. King cancels remaining tour dates due to illness
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 6, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

B.B. King cancels remaining tour dates due to illness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Legendary blues guitarist B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux in this July 2, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Legendary blues guitarist B.B. King has canceled the remaining performances of his current tour after falling ill on stage during a performance in Chicago, according to his website.

King, 89, was playing on Friday night at the House of Blues when he felt sick.

“He was immediately evaluated by a doctor and diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion, whereby causing the eight remaining shows of his current tour to be canceled,” his website said.

No other information on his condition was immediately available.

King, who was born in Mississippi and has been called the “King of the Blues,” is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He was ranked No. 3 by Rolling Stone magazine in 2003, behind only Jimi Hendrix and Duane Allman.

He has influenced many other guitarists, including Eric Clapton, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

The documentary film, “BB King: The Life of Riley,” recounts his life from working in the cotton fields of America’s South to international stardom.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.