FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
David Beckham honored by UNICEF
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 13, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

David Beckham honored by UNICEF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Former soccer star David Beckham was honored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for his humanitarian efforts on Tuesday at a Beverly Hills gala that drew an A-list crowd.

Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was presented with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Leadership Award.

“My job was important to me but this is the most important thing to me,” he said. “It has been for a number of years. It is something that I‘m most passionate about and it is something that I love doing. I love being with an organization that does so much for so many children around the world.”

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Connelly and television personality Heidi Klum were among the celebrities joining Beckham at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for the UNICEF Ball.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.