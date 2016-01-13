David Beckham honored by UNICEF

LOS ANGELES - Former soccer star David Beckham was honored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for his humanitarian efforts on Tuesday at a Beverly Hills gala that drew an A-list crowd.

Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was presented with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Leadership Award.

“My job was important to me but this is the most important thing to me,” he said. “It has been for a number of years. It is something that I‘m most passionate about and it is something that I love doing. I love being with an organization that does so much for so many children around the world.”

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Connelly and television personality Heidi Klum were among the celebrities joining Beckham at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for the UNICEF Ball.