July 1, 2015 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

Actors Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner announce plans to divorce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on Tuesday announced plans to divorce, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Oscar-winning Affleck, 42, and Garner, 43, starred together in the 2003 superhero film “Daredevil” and were married in 2005 and have three children, all under the age of 10.

They have been separated for over six months, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Rumors of the separation were fueled by tabloid publications that reported moving vans were spotted near the couple’s Southern California home earlier this month.

Affleck has enjoyed a recent wave of success, with his 2012 film “Argo” winning the best picture Oscar and more recently, his 2014 thriller “Gone Girl” becoming a box office hit.

Garner has starred in films such as “Dallas Buyers Club” and Disney’s “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” in recent years.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Katherine Davis-Young; Edite by Steve Orlofsky

