Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beyonce performs 'Take My Hand' at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 Singer Beyonce with her husband musician Jay Z with USA's Serena Williams' family and friends on centre court during the womens singles final REUTERS/Adam Davy/Pool

Singer Beyonce arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Beyonce arrives with husband Jay-Z at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter Blue Ivy during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyonce, 35, posted on her Instagram page. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

The announcement came with a photo of the "Crazy in Love" singer stripped down to her lingerie, caressing a noticeable baby bump, and wearing a veil over her head.

The news became the top trending item on Twitter with more than 500,000 tweets in the first hour.

The birth of the couple's first baby, Blue Ivy, caused a paparazzi storm in 2012 with New York's Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music's royal couple.

Beyonce did not say when the twins were due to be born nor did she give any details about her pregnancy.

The news came less than a year after the release of Beyonce's album "Lemonade," in which she appeared to address long-standing rumors of trouble in her eight-year marriage.

The lyrics of several songs spoke about being cheated on, and regretting being married. But Beyonce made clear in the final tracks of the album and in music videos featuring Jay-Z that she had decided to stay in the relationship.

The couple have never directly addressed the rumors

It was not clear whether the pregnancy would affect plans for the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, where Beyonce has a leading nine nominations, mostly for "Lemonade," and would be expected to perform.

She is also due to headline a concert at the Coachella music festival in southern California in April.

(Reporting by Leela de Kretser and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Meredith Mazzilli)