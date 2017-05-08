FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former president Clinton working on novel with famed suspense writer
#U.S.
May 8, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 3 months ago

Former president Clinton working on novel with famed suspense writer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is working with best-selling suspense writer James Patterson on a novel called "The President is Missing," which will be published in June 2018, the publishers said on Monday.

The book will be "a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power," publishers Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group and Hachette Book Group said in a statement.

Clinton said he had been a fan of Patterson for years and has enjoyed working with him.

"Working on a book about a sitting president – drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works – has been a lot of fun," Clinton said in a statement.

Patterson, known for his novels featuring the psychologist Alex Cross and for the "Women's Murder Club" series, said working with Clinton was the highlight of his career.

"I'm a story-teller, and President Clinton's insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one," he said in a statement.

"It's a rare combination," he added. "Readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they'll also be given an inside look into what it's like to be president."

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

