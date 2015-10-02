L.A. prosecutors reviewing evidence against Bill Cosby

Actor Bill Cosby speaks at the National Action Network's 20th annual Keepers of the Dream Awards gala in New York April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing sexual assault evidence against Bill Cosby, a county official said Thursday, pushing forward a case that could result in the first criminal charges against the comedian.

Model Chloe Goins, 24, brought allegations to Los Angeles police that Cosby had drugged and assaulted her in 2008 when she was aged 18, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney spokeswoman Jane Robison said the sex crimes division is reviewing the material handed over Wednesday by detectives who were investigating Goins’s case. She did not say when prosecutors would decide whether to file charges against Cosby.

A police spokesman confirmed that investigators presented a case to prosecutors, but he declined to comment further.

A representative for Cosby declined to comment on Thursday.

Veteran comedian Cosby, best known for the sitcom “The Cosby Show”, has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual assault in incidents dating back to the 1960s that fall outside the statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.

Cosby’s lawyers have repeatedly in the past denied any wrongdoing on his part.

He is scheduled to give a deposition Oct. 9 in the civil lawsuit brought by a woman, Judy Huth, accusing the comedian of sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15 years old.

On Wednesday, three more women said Cosby drugging and sexually assaulting them in incidents.