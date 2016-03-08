FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman diagnosed with cancer
March 8, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman diagnosed with cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman smokes during a news conference in Oviedo, in this file photograph dated July 20, 2006. Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band's press office. REUTERS/Stringer/files

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band’s press office.

“He is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery as it was caught in the early stages,” the statement said. “The Wyman family has asked for their privacy during this time.”

  Born in southeast London in October 1936, Wyman joined the Rolling Stones as the band’s bass player in 1962.

He left 31 years later to pursue other projects, including forming his own band Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings in 1996.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
