U2's Bono fitted with metal plates, screws after bike accident

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bono, frontman of the Irish rock group U2, required hours of surgery for fractures to his face and shoulder blade and to have metal plates inserted in his arm after a cycling accident in New York’s Central Park, Rolling Stone magazine said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old singer was trying to avoid another cyclist on Sunday when the accident occurred, forcing cancellation of the group’s weeklong appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

“Bono was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center’s Emergency Department and underwent ‘multiple X-rays and CAT scans’ followed by hours of surgery,” the magazine said.

It reported that the bone in the upper arm shattered in six places and tore through the skin, requiring three metal plates and 18 screws to repair the injury.

On Monday, the singer had more surgery on his fractured left pinky.

Bono’s spokeswoman, when asked for a comment on the extent of his injuries and his prognosis, said there was nothing new to add beyond what was reported in Rolling Stone.

The group announced the singer’s accident and injuries in a statement on its website on Sunday.

“Bono has injured his arm in a cycling spill in Central Park and requires some surgery to repair it. We’re sure he’ll make a full recovery soon, so we’ll be back!” it said.

An orthopedic surgeon told the magazine that Bono would need intensive therapy but was expected to make a full recovery. It was also unclear how Bono’s injuries will affect the group’s upcoming tour.

Sunday’s cycling accident was the second harrowing experience for the rocker in less than a week. A private plane in which Bono was traveling from Ireland to Germany last week lost its rear hatch as it was approaching Berlin airport. The pilot managed to land it safely.

Last month, Bono also revealed on a British talk show that the reason he always wears his trademark sunglasses was because he has suffered from eye disease glaucoma for two decades. Glaucoma can lead to damage to the optic nerve and gets worse over time. Without treatment it can result in blindness.

In 2010 Bono suffered a spinal injury while preparing for a tour and underwent emergency surgery in Germany. The injury delayed part of the tour.