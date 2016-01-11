FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bowie the penguin, named after late rock star, is U.S. zoo's newest resident
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 11, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Bowie the penguin, named after late rock star, is U.S. zoo's newest resident

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

Bowie the penguin is held in the hands of Cincinnati Zoo Keeper Cody Sowers in this undated handout photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cincinnati Zoo/Handout via Reuters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - In honor of rock legend David Bowie’s 69th birthday and just two days before his death, an Ohio zoo named its newly hatched penguin “Bowie.”

The legendary musician died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He had released his last album, “Blackstar,” on his birthday on Friday.

Bowie the penguin hatched Friday making it the first birth of 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. The zoo solicited names on Facebook with “Bowie” and “Elvis” the most popular suggestions since Jan. 8 also is Elvis Presley’s birthday.

The penguin keepers chose the name Bowie because the zoo already had a king penguin named Elvis.

The new Bowie is one of the zoo’s 33 members of a species known as “little penguins” - the world’s smallest penguin species. The Cincinnati Zoo’s colony of little penguins - also known as blue or fairy penguins - is the largest in the United States.

Little penguins, unlike king penguins, prefer milder temperatures so visitors are not likely to see Bowie and the rest of the colony until spring, said bird keeper Jennifer Gainer.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.