FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
David Bowie plaque unveiled at late star's Berlin home
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 22, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

David Bowie plaque unveiled at late star's Berlin home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A plaque honoring David Bowie was unveiled on Monday at the home where the late rock star lived during his stay in Cold War-era Berlin.

Bowie, who died in January, moved to Berlin in the mid-1970s. He lived there while he worked on albums "Low", "Heroes" and "Lodger".

Fans gathered at the building on Monday, laying flowers and candles outside, before Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller unveiled the plaque reading "David Bowie (1947-2016) lived in this house 1976-1978". The plaque also quotes a line from "Heroes".

"I think one can say David Bowie and West Berlin had quite a special partnership," Mueller told the crowd.

Reporting By Reuters Television, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.