BERLIN A plaque honoring David Bowie was unveiled on Monday at the home where the late rock star lived during his stay in Cold War-era Berlin.

Bowie, who died in January, moved to Berlin in the mid-1970s. He lived there while he worked on albums "Low", "Heroes" and "Lodger".

Fans gathered at the building on Monday, laying flowers and candles outside, before Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller unveiled the plaque reading "David Bowie (1947-2016) lived in this house 1976-1978". The plaque also quotes a line from "Heroes".

"I think one can say David Bowie and West Berlin had quite a special partnership," Mueller told the crowd.

(Reporting By Reuters Television, editing by Larry King)