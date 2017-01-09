Former bandmates mark David Bowie's birthday

(Reuters) - Fans and friends of the late British rock star David Bowie attended a charity concert in London on Sunday night to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

The "Celebrating David Bowie" concert was held in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton in south London, nearly a year after the legendary musician died of cancer.

The sold-out event was organized by Hollywood actor Gary Oldman and featured performances by Bowie's friends and former band members, including keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist Earl Slick.

"It's a little funny, not ha ha funny, but you know being together and there's no David here and doing the show, but it's a great opportunity ... it just feels good to be with the band," Slick said.