Bristol Palin says unmarried pregnancy was planned
#Politics
June 30, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bristol Palin says unmarried pregnancy was planned

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin (L) talks with her daughter Bristol Palin following the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, in this file photo taken May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

(Reuters) - Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and an advocate of sexual abstinence before marriage, says in a blog post that her second out-of-wedlock pregnancy was “actually planned”.

Just over a month ago, the former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee announced that her daughter’s planned marriage to Medal-of-Honor winner Dakota Meyer had been called off.

“This pregnancy was actually planned,” Bristol Palin wrote on Sunday in a blog post entitled “My Little Blessing”.

”Everyone knows I wanted more kids, to have a bigger family. Believing I was heading that way, I got ahead of myself,“ she wrote. ”Things didn’t go as planned, but life keeps going. Life moves on.

“This baby is not a disappointment, and I cannot wait to be a mom times two,” she wrote. Bristol Palin, now in her 20s, did not identify the unborn baby’s father.

Her first pregnancy as a teenager gained widespread attention in 2008 when it was disclosed during her mother’s campaign with Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain.

At the time, Sarah Palin said her 17-year-old daughter would marry the baby’s father, Levi Johnston, but the engagement was called off.

Bristol Palin, citing her experience as a teenage mother, has spoken out in favor of abstinence before marriage and is listed with a booking agency as a speaker on issues of abstinence.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
