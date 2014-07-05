FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Father of Nicole Brown Simpson dies at age 90
July 5, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Father of Nicole Brown Simpson dies at age 90

Ellen Wulfhorst

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The father of Nicole Brown Simpson, the slain ex-wife of retired American football star O.J. Simpson, has died, a family spokeswoman said on Friday.

Louis Brown Jr. died on Thursday at age 90, according to attorney Natasha Roit.

Brown, who lived in Dana Point, California, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Roit said.

Along with other family members, Brown became a familiar face at the much-watched trial in 1995 when Simpson, the Hall of Fame running back, was accused of murdering his former wife and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson was acquitted.

Simpson, 66, is currently in prison on a 2008 armed robbery conviction related to a robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel.

A businessman, Brown founded the Nicole Brown Simpson Charitable Foundation after his daughter’s death to assist victims of domestic violence, the family spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

