FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 21, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bobbi Kristina Brown moved to rehab center from Georgia hospital: NBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

(Reuters) - Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late pop singer Whitney Houston, has been moved to a rehabilitation facility from a Georgia hospital almost two months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub, NBC News reported on Friday.

Citing an unnamed source close to the family, the news network said that Brown’s condition had not changed. The source did not say when she had been moved or where she would be, the network reported.

Brown, 21, the only child of singers Bobby Brown and Houston, has been treated at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban home.

Family members have said little about the aspiring singer’s treatment or medical prognosis. Bobby Brown has asked for privacy.

Brown’s famous mother, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress who battled substance abuse, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said cocaine use and heart disease contributed to Houston’s death at age 48.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.