Prognosis unclear for daughter of late singer Whitney Houston: lawyer

(Reuters) - Bobbi Kristina Brown is expected to live a long life, but her prognosis remains unclear, an attorney for her father Bobby Brown said on Monday, clarifying the singer’s remarks at a weekend concert that she was awake months after being found unresponsive in her bathtub.

“I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She’s watching me,” Brown told concert-goers at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, according to a video posted on the website TMZ.

But the prognosis for his 22-year-old daughter with the late pop singer Whitney Houston remains unclear, said his attorney, Christopher Brown, in a statement on Monday.

“Doctors have indicated that she will have a long life,” he said in a statement. “However, Bobbi Kristina is presently embarking on a rehabilitation process and the quality of her life will not be known for years to come.”

Bobby Brown’s wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, noted in the statement that her husband was “in an emotional state” when he spoke at the concert on Saturday.

“He is encouraged by the steps that Bobbi Kristina has made since her hospitalization,” she said. “She has made it out of ICU, opened her eyes, and started a rehabilitation that will be long and hard.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bobby Brown added: “We thank everyone that supports Bobbi Kristina and God is hearing our prayers.”

TMZ said Bobby Brown’s sister Tina posted on Facebook that Bobbi Kristina Brown “woke up and is no longer on life support.”

Singer Bobby Brown performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

The celebrity news website and CNN later quoted unnamed sources as saying comments suggesting that Bobbi Kristina Brown’s neurological condition had improved were untrue. Citing sources it said were connected to the Houston family, TMZ reported the aspiring singer remains on a ventilator.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Few details about her condition have been released since.

In March, she was transferred from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to a rehabilitation center, according to her family.

Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2012 at the age of 48. Cocaine and heart disease contributed to her death, according to authorities.