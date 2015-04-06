FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bruce Jenner interview in two-hour ABC TV special on April 24
April 6, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Bruce Jenner interview in two-hour ABC TV special on April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner is expected to address reports that he is transgender in a special edition of ABC’s “20/20” magazine news show that will aired on April 24, ABC said on Monday.

The Walt Disney Co -owned network said “Bruce Jenner The Interview,” a two-hour program with Diane Sawyer, would be far-ranging and exclusive but gave no further details.

According to media reports, the 65-year-old former track and field star has told his family that he is transgender.

Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, made headlines in February when People magazine reported that he had told his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and his sons and daughters that he was becoming a woman.

The magazine said the family pledged their support and wanted him to be happy.

Media reports at the time said Jenner would come out as transgender during an interview with Sawyer and that he would star in a reality TV show about his transition.

No one was immediately available at ABC to comment.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
