TV 'Cake Boss' star arrested in NYC on drunken driving charges
#Entertainment News
November 13, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

TV 'Cake Boss' star arrested in NYC on drunken driving charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk by a photo of celebrity chef Buddy Valastro outside his 'Cake Boss' cafe in New York November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The star of the reality TV show “Cake Boss” was arrested on drunken driving charges early on Thursday after he was stopped for weaving his sports car through traffic in New York City’s upcoming Hudson Yards neighborhood, police said.

Celebrity chef Buddy Valastro, whose Hoboken, New Jersey, bakery is the inspiration for the show on Discovery Communication’s TLC network, was pulled over in his 2014 yellow Corvette at 1 a.m. on 10th Avenue near 32nd Street, according to police.

“He was observed by officers swerving through lanes of traffic,” New York City Police Officer Adam Navarro said.

Valastro, 37, of Montville, New Jersey, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, police said.

His business, Carlo’s Bake Shop, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Susan Heavey

