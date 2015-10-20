FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullock weighs in on equal pay issue
#Entertainment News
October 20, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bullock weighs in on equal pay issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has added her voice to the issue of equal pay among women in Hollywood following an essay on the subject by “Hunger Games” actress Jennifer Lawrence last week.

    “My question isn’t so much about the wage because the wage gap, it’s a result of something bigger,” Bullock said while promoting her latest film “Our Brand is Crisis”.

    “I’ve said this so many times but no-one can give me an answer or wants to answer, which is ‘why are women thought of as less than? Why have we allowed that thought?’ and I am blaming myself as well.”

   When asked what she thought of Lawrence’s essay for the Lenny newsletter, Bullock replied it was “brave, beautiful, right on.”

    In the essay, Lawrence said she’s had it with trying to be “adorable” when it comes to sexism in Hollywood and equal pay for women.

    “I think you need someone like Jennifer Lawrence who’s hugely respected and successful to stop and say ‘You know what? I know I’ve got all these blessings but here are the facts ... It still happens to me’,” Bullock said.

